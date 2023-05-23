CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.88.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

