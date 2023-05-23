Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

