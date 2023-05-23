Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in McKesson by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 99,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $396.43 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

