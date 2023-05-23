Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,469 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Black Knight worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE BKI opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $72.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

