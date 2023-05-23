AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,549,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.51 and a 1 year high of $148.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.