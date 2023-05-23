Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.