Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of Ameresco worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ameresco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,870,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 917,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Insider Activity

Ameresco Price Performance

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $76.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.