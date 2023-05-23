Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
