Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

