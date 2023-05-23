Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,614,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

