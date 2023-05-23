Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,883 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

