AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AgileThought were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgileThought by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AgileThought by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AgileThought Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGIL shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on AgileThought from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered AgileThought from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AgileThought currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
AgileThought Company Profile
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating).
