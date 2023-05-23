AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AgileThought were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgileThought by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AgileThought by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGIL shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on AgileThought from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered AgileThought from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AgileThought currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

