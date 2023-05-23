Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,835 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after buying an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

