Blair William & Co. IL Sells 17,917 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

