Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after acquiring an additional 417,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 331.8% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 436,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 335,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $191.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.