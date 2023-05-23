Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $15,781,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,363,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 142,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $91.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

