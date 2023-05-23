Blair William & Co. IL Buys 19,113 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,175,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after buying an additional 376,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

