Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

