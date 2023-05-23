Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,369 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $202.38. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

