Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 30,251 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

