Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.62 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

