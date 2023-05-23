Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognex Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

