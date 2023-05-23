Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 109,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

IR opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

