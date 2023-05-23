Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,904 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDS. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

WDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

