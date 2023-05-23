FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 773 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

