FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 506,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.