FDx Advisors Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.58.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.84%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.