FDx Advisors Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $29,092.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $29,092.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $1,514,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

