Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 183,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

