FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entegris by 11.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris Stock Performance

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,836.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.