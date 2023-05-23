McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 131,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.3 %

MKC stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

