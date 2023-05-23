FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 865,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,446,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

