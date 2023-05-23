Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

