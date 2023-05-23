Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EEFT stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62.
In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.
