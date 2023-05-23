IP Group Plc (IPO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.76 on June 22nd

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IP Group Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:IPO opened at GBX 58.65 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.70 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.75 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.68.

Get IP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.83) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity

IP Group Company Profile

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith acquired 35,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £19,979.64 ($24,850.30). 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.