TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.62. The firm has a market cap of £704.45 million, a P/E ratio of -278.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.42 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.