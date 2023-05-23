Burford Capital Limited (BUR) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 on June 16th

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
BUR stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $14.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Solar Panel Demand Makes Canadian Solar a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Will Dividends Take Center Stage In The Second Half Of 2023?
- 3 Large Banks Presenting Value Opportunities After Sector Selloff
- 2 Tech Stocks With Upgrades and Positive Outlook
- C3.ai Executes a Rope-a-Dope Attack on Sleeping Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.