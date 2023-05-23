Burford Capital Limited (BUR) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 on June 16th

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $110,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 116,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Further Reading

