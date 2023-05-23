Burford Capital Limited (BUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 16th

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BUR opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 478 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,136 ($14.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 899.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

