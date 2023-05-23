Burford Capital Limited (BUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 16th

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Burford Capital Trading Up 0.8 %
LON BUR opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 478 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,136 ($14.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 899.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.
About Burford Capital
Further Reading
- Solar Panel Demand Makes Canadian Solar a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Will Dividends Take Center Stage In The Second Half Of 2023?
- 2 Tech Stocks With Upgrades and Positive Outlook
- C3.ai Executes a Rope-a-Dope Attack on Sleeping Bears
- 3 Large Banks Presenting Value Opportunities After Sector Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.