Empresaria Group plc (EMR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on June 15th

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Empresaria Group Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of Empresaria Group stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.57 and a beta of 0.84. Empresaria Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.87).
About Empresaria Group
Further Reading
