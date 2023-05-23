Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Ashtead Technology stock opened at GBX 376 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.56. The stock has a market cap of £300.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,318.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ashtead Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.04) price objective on the stock.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

