Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.33

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lords Group Trading Trading Up 1.6 %

LORD stock opened at GBX 69.62 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Lords Group Trading has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.69.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Andrew Peter Harrison purchased 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £75,000.25 ($93,283.89). Insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

