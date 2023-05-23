Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 12th

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $658.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

