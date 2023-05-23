United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $192.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.78.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

