Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
GLBE opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
