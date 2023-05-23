International Paper (IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 15th

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,567 shares of company stock worth $3,066,697. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

