Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Weyco Group

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.