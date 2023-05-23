National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 15th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. National Bank’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

