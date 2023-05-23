Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-$1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,452,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270,970 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

