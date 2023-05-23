Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,969,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,696,513 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,232,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

GOOGL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.