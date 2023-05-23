Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $225,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZI. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REZI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

REZI opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

